Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Iran says reports of security incidents involving ships "suspicious"

1 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry said reports of security incidents involving several ships near the UAE coast on Tuesday were "suspicious" and warned against any effort to create a "false atmosphere" against Tehran.

"The reports on the occurrence of successive security incidents for ships in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of ​​Oman is completely suspicious," a ministry website quoted spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

"(Khatibzadeh) warned of any effort to create a false atmosphere for special political purposes," it added.

On Monday, Iran said it would respond to any threat against its security after the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. Iran denied involvement.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:11 PM UTCSpanish, Croatian planes join battle against Turkish wildfires

Firefighting planes from Spain and Croatia joined the battle against wildfires raging for a seventh day near Turkey's southern resorts amid increasing calls for more aerial support and sharp criticism of the government's response.

Middle EastTanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces in Arabian Sea, say maritime sources
Middle EastUAE lifts ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan
Middle EastSome officials saw risk of Beirut blast, did not act - HRW report
Middle EastIraq says U.S. to return 17,000 ancient artifacts looted after invasion