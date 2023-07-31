Iran says Saudi Arabia-Israel rapprochement would harm regional peace

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel would harm regional peace and stability, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a deal may be on the way after talks that his national security adviser had with Saudi officials in Jeddah aimed at fixing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

