Iran says some of its demands on sanctions not yet addressed in talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Some of Iran's demands over lifting economic sanctions against it have not yet been addressed in the nuclear talks in Vienna, Iran's foreign minister said on Monday in Tehran.

"In the latest texts obtained from the Vienna talks, part of our demands for the lifting of sanctions have not yet been addressed," Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones

