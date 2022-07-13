1 minute read
Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in holding further meetings
DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been "promising", Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday during a weekly press conference, adding that both Tehran and Riyadh were interested in holding further meetings.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
