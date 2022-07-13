Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in holding further meetings

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been "promising", Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday during a weekly press conference, adding that both Tehran and Riyadh were interested in holding further meetings.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

