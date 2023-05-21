Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - Nour News















DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Iran's intelligence minister said a "terrorist" group linked to Israel was arrested on the western borders of Iran on Sunday, according to the semi-official Nour News agency.

"A terrorist group associated with the Zionist regime which entered the country from the western borders was arrested," said Esmail Khatib.

The statement comes amid heightening tensions between Iran and its arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.