Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested - Tasnim















DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Fourteen members of a "terrorist team" linked to Israel have been arrested in northwestern Iran, an official from Iran's Judiciary said on Monday according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"14 members linked to Israel have been arrested as they were seeking to identify and assassinate various individuals," Tasnim reported.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.