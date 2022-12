Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London's "destructive role" in the recent protests in Iran.

Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday's announcement by Tehran that it had arrested seven people linked to Britain, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: "Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran.

"Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots".

<a href="mailto:dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a>











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.