Iran says U.S., Israeli plan for defence pact with Arabs will raise tensions

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry said on Saturday that plans by the United States and Israel for a joint defence pact with Arab states to counter the threat of Iranian drones and missiles would only increase regional tensions.

"The entry of foreigners in the region...will not create security and stability but is itself the main cause of tension and regional rift," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, according to state media.

The United States and Israel are seeking to lay the groundwork for a security alliance with Arab states that would connect air defence systems to combat Iranian drone and missile attacks in the Middle East, sources familiar with the plan said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.