Iran says U.S. "procrastinating" in nuclear talks

1 minute read

The atomic symbol and the Iranian flag are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani accused the United States on Monday of "procrastinating" in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking at a news conference, Kanaani said Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve its legitimate rights.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

