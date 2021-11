The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Iran is demanding that all U.S. sanctions should be lifted in a verifiable process, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, a few weeks ahead of a resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

