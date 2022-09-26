Iran says U.S. trying to violate sovereignty over unrest, warns of response

Pro-government peoples rally against the recent protest gatherings in Iran, after the Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran September 23, 2022. Iranians have staged mass protests over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. attempts to violate Iran's sovereignty over the issue of protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody will not go unanswered, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress.

The case has drawn international condemnation. Iran has said the United States was supporting rioters and seeking to destablise the Islamic Republic.

"Washington is always trying to weaken Iran’s stability and security although it has been unsuccessful," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told Nour news, which is affiliated with a top security body, in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.