Iran to send more military satellites into orbit in coming years -Fars
DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Iran will send a series of military satellites into orbit over the coming years, Space Commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force Ali Jafarabadi said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has successfully put a second military satellite, the Noor 2, into orbit, the semi-official news agency Tasnim said earlier on Tuesday.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Michael Georgy
