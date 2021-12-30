Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Middle East

Iran sends 3 'research payloads' into space - Tasnim

1 minute read

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Iran has sent a launch vehicle with three research payloads into space, its semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, without specifying details.

"In this space research mission, for the first time, three research payloads were launched simultaneously," air force spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told Tasnim.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters