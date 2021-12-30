Iran sends 3 'research payloads' into space - Tasnim

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Iran has sent a launch vehicle with three research payloads into space, its semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, without specifying details.

"In this space research mission, for the first time, three research payloads were launched simultaneously," air force spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told Tasnim.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.