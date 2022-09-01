Iran sends "constructive" response to U.S. proposals on nuclear deal -state media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The atomic symbol and the Iranian flag are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Iran has sent a "constructive" response to U.S. proposals aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying on Friday.

"The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Kanaani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB, without giving further details.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.