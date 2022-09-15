Iran signs memorandum on joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -TASS

1 minute read

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets Iran's counterpart Ebrahim Raisi ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 14, 2022. Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Iran on Thursday signed a memorandum on joining the Shanghai Cooperation organisation, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Founded in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states. Iran was previously an observer member.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.