Iran signs memorandum on joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -TASS
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Iran on Thursday signed a memorandum on joining the Shanghai Cooperation organisation, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Founded in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states. Iran was previously an observer member.
