Iran spying conviction for Frenchman is 'political': lawyer

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An Iranian court's conviction of French national Benjamin Briere on spying charges was the result of a "purely political process", a lawyer for Briere said on Tuesday. read more

The lawyer, Philippe Valent, said that Briere's family was worried about his mental and physical health.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.