Iran spying conviction for Frenchman is 'political': lawyer

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An Iranian court's conviction of French national Benjamin Briere on spying charges was the result of a "purely political process", a lawyer for Briere said on Tuesday. read more

The lawyer, Philippe Valent, said that Briere's family was worried about his mental and physical health.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alex Richardson

