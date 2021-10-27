Iran state media says gasoline distribution returning to normal after cyberattack

1/2 A man fills up his car's tank at a petrol station, after fuel price increased in Tehran, Iran November 15, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS Read More

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday that gasoline distribution is returning to normal a day after a cyberattack which affected 4,300 gas stations across the country.

The details of the attack and its source are under investigation, Abul-Hassan Firouzabadi, the Secretary of the Supreme Council to Regulate Virtual Space, told the news agency.

Reporting by Dubai Team; Editing by Alison Williams

