Middle East
Iran state media says gasoline distribution returning to normal after cyberattack
DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday that gasoline distribution is returning to normal a day after a cyberattack which affected 4,300 gas stations across the country.
The details of the attack and its source are under investigation, Abul-Hassan Firouzabadi, the Secretary of the Supreme Council to Regulate Virtual Space, told the news agency.
