Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastIran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

Reuters
1 minute read

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo

Iran's state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant.

"Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified" by Iran's intelligence ministry, state TV said. It said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.

The television showed what it said was a photograph of the suspected perpetrator on a red card that had "Interpol Wanted" written on it. The card listed his age as 43.

"Necessary steps are underway for his arrest and return to the country through legal channels," the report added.

State TV also aired footage of rows of what it said were centrifuges which had replaced the ones damaged in the blast at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

It added that "a large number" of centrifuges whose enrichment activity was disrupted by the explosion had been returned to normal service, the report said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · April 16, 2021 · 10:54 PM UTCBiden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60% purity unhelpful but said he is pleased Tehran is still in indirect talks with Washington about both countries resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

Middle EastDubai expands vaccine eligibility in certain cases
Middle EastIran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site
Middle EastLet's shake narrative of bickering Middle East, say former foes
Middle EastQatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup -foreign minister