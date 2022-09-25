Iran summons British and Norwegian ambassadors

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors on Saturday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

The British ambassador was summoned in response to the "hostile character" of London-based Persian language media while the Norwegian envoy was summoned to explain the "interventionist stance" of the country's parliament speaker on Iran's internal affairs, ISNA said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by David Clarke

