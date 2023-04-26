Iran Supreme Court upholds Iranian-German Sharmahd's death sentence - judiciary















DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd on charges of "corruption on earth", the judiciary's spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.

Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.