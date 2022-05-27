Iran to take 'punitive action' against Greece over seizure of Iranian oil, Nour News reports

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Iran has decided to take "punitive action" against Greece over the seizure of Iranian oil off the Greek coast, the semi-official Nour News reported on Friday. read more

Nour News, which is close to a top Iranian state security body, did not say what kind of action Iran would take.

Earlier on Friday, Iran summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents U.S. interests in Tehran, to protest against the U.S. seizure of Iranian oil from a Russian-operated ship near Greece, the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Iranian media.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.