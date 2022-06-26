Iran tests Zuljanah satellite launcher for second time

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Iran has carried out a second test of its Zuljanah satellite launcher, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday, in a move likely to irk Washington amid expectations of a resumption of indirect talks between the arch foes to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

The United States fears such long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran denies the U.S. accusation.

"The third development phase of the Zuljanah satellite launcher will be based on a combination of information gained during today's launch," a defence ministry spokesperson told state TV, without clarifying whether the test was successful.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The announcement comes as a months-long impasse in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington is expected to break in the coming days to secure the 2015 pact which curbed Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. read more

Last year, the United States voiced concern over the successful launch of the domestically-made satellite launcher for the first time, which Tehran said was aimed at helping achieve its “most powerful rocket engine”.

The Zuljanah is a three-stage satellite launcher using a combination of solid and liquid fuels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.