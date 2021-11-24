Iran and UAE agree to open new chapter in relations

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani poses for a photo with diplomatic adviser to the UAE's President, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar during a visit to the country, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 24, 2021. Wam News Agency /Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran and the UAE agreed to open a new chapter in bilateral relations, Iran's deputy foreign minister tweeted on Wednesday.

Ali Bagheri Kani visited Dubai to meet the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.