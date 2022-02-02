Iran, UAE foreign ministers discussed Yemen crisis -IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the Yemen crisis with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the state news agency IRNA reported.

During the call, they discussed bilateral and regional issues and reiterated the importance of improving ties, the report added.

Amirabdollahian also underlined that "the Zionist regime's presence is a threat to the regional security", in a reference to the normalization of ties between Israel and some Gulf countries including the UAE.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Chris Reese

