Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Iran uranium metal decision is 'unfortunate step backwards' -U.S.

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday called Iran's decision to produce uranium metal enriched to 20% purity an "unfortunate step backwards" but said the window for diplomacy to allow both to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal remained open.

"It is worrying that Iran chooses to escalate its non-performance of its (nuclear deal) commitments, especially with experiments that have value for nuclear weapons research. It's another unfortunate step backwards for Iran, particularly when we for our part have demonstrated our sincere intention and willingness to return to the (deal)," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a briefing.

Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 6:38 PM UTCAs meat prices soar in Lebanon, veganism fills the gap for some

While healthier lifestyles and greater awareness of climate issues have encouraged a rise in veganism around the world, some Lebanese are taking it up out of necessity.

Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastIsrael's new government fails to renew disputed citizenship law
Middle EastPM Bennett seeks to energise Israeli economy by slashing regulations
Middle EastUK, France and Germany state 'grave concern' over Iran nuclear work

Britain, France and Germany said on Tuesday they had "grave concern" about Iran's decision to give notice it would take concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel.