1 minute read
Iran urges its citizens to leave Ukraine- ISNA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iran urged its citizens residing in Ukraine to leave the country, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.
Iran's embassy in Ukraine is currently working on obtaining flight permits for the evacuation flights given that the Ukrainian airspace is currently closed, ISNA added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.