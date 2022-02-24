Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Iran urges its citizens to leave Ukraine- ISNA

1 minute read

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iran urged its citizens residing in Ukraine to leave the country, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Iran's embassy in Ukraine is currently working on obtaining flight permits for the evacuation flights given that the Ukrainian airspace is currently closed, ISNA added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters