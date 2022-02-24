Iran urges its citizens to leave Ukraine- ISNA

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iran urged its citizens residing in Ukraine to leave the country, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Iran's embassy in Ukraine is currently working on obtaining flight permits for the evacuation flights given that the Ukrainian airspace is currently closed, ISNA added.

