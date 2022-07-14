Iran: U.S. efforts to maintain Israel's security will not lead to regional stability

People walk by as the U.S. and Israeli national flags are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday that as long as Washington's main goal was to maintain "the fake state of Israel's security," the Middle East will not achieve stability and peace, Iranian state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.

"As long as the fake state of Israel is the first stop on the American presidents visits to the region and their first goal is to maintain its security and superiority, the regional nations and countries will not achieve peace and stability," Kanaani said.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge on Thursday in Jerusalem to deny Iran nuclear arms, a show of unity by allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran. read more

Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese

