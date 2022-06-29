Iran, U.S. indirect talks have ended in Doha, tweets EU's Mora

Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to break an impasse over how to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with major powers have ended, EU's envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for. We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability," Mora said.

