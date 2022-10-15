Iran videos show smoke rising at Tehran prison holding political prisoners, shots heard















DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Online videos appeared to show smoke rising from Evin prison in the Iranian capital Tehran which holds political prisoners, as shots and an alarm could be heard on Saturday.

"Gunshots can be heard from Evin Prison and smoke can be seen," the activist website 1500tasvir said. There was no immediate comment by officials or reports from state media.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom











