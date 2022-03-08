1 minute read
Iran vows to avenge two IRGC members killed in Israeli attack in Syria -Press TV
CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) vowed to avenge the death of two of its members in an Israeli air strike in Syria, state-run Press TV reported on Tuesday.
An Israeli attack on the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed two civilians and left some material damage, Syrian state media reported citing a military source.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.