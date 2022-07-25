Iran will keep IAEA cameras turned off until nuclear deal is restored - Tasnim

A surveillance camera is displayed during a news conference about developments related to the IAEA's monitoring and verification work in Iran, in Vienna, Austria June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Iran will keep the UN nuclear watchdog's cameras turned off until a 2015 nuclear deal is restored, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) it had removed IAEA equipment, including 27 cameras installed under the 2015 pact, after the agency passed a resolution criticising Tehran in June.

"We will not turn on the IAEA cameras until the other side returns to the nuclear deal," Mohammad Eslami said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani accused IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi of having "unprofessional, unfair and unconstructive views" on Tehran's nuclear programme.

He also added that Tehran hopes a return to the nuclear deal can be reached soon should the United States show goodwill.

The 2015 nuclear pact imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of international sanctions. Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, reimposing tough economic sanctions on Tehran.

Iran's ruling clerics responded by breaching the pact's nuclear restrictions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Georgy and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.