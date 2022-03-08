1 minute read
Iran will not back down on its red lines -Fars news agency, citing president
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Iran will not back down on its red lines in the nuclear talks with Western powers, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.