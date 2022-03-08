Skip to main content
Iran will not back down on its red lines -Fars news agency, citing president

1 minute read

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Didor Sadulloev/File Photo

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Iran will not back down on its red lines in the nuclear talks with Western powers, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

