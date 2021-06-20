Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks - EU envoy

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have adjourned nuclear talks for consultations in their capitals, the European Union's envoy to the negotiations said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters Enrique Mora gave no indication when the talks would resume, but said progress had been made and that the participants would have a clearer idea of how to close a deal when they return.

He added that he expected the international nuclear watchdog and Tehran to reach an agreement on extending a monitoring deal of Iran's nuclear activities that ends on June 24.

Russia's envoy Mikhael Ulyanov told reporters nobody knew when the talks would resume.

Reporting by Francois Murphy and John Irish

