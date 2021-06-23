Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Iran, world powers making progress in nuclear talks - Germany's Maas

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Iran and world powers have been making progress in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear accord but still have to overcome major hurdles, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We are making progress but there are still some nuts to crack," Maas told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, adding that a deal was possible even after the election victory of a hardline Iranian president.

