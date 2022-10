WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Iranian American businessman Siamak Namazi was forced to return to Tehran's Evin prison on Wednesday after Iranian authorities gave him a furlough on Oct. 1 and allowed his elderly father to leave Iran for medical treatment on Oct. 5, their lawyer said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.