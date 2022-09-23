Iranian army says it will 'confront the enemies' as protests rage

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Iran's army warned on Friday that it would "confront the enemies" to ensure security and peace in the country, according to a statement, as protests rage over the death of a woman in the morality police's custody.

Iranians have staged nationwide demonstrations over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested for wearing "unsuitable attire".

In a statement the army said "these desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime".

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson

