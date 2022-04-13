Iranian commander says death of all American leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing

A banner of Qassem Soleimani, is seen during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. attack, in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani, a senior general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said Mohammad Pakpour, the ground forces commander of the elite unit.

Soleimani was killed in January 2020 by the U.S. military while on a visit to Iraq.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.