Iranian commander says death of all American leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing
DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani, a senior general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said Mohammad Pakpour, the ground forces commander of the elite unit.
Soleimani was killed in January 2020 by the U.S. military while on a visit to Iraq.
