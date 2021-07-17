Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran's new administration

1 minute read

Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, September 1, 2020. European Commission EbS - EEAS/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Saturday that the nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna must await Iran's new administration of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi to begin.

"We're in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is underway in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration".

A diplomatic source had said on Wednesday that Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Raisi's administration has begun. read more

Abbas Araqchi, also said on Twitter, that the United States and Britain need to stop linking the exchange of prisoners with the nuclear deal.

"TEN PRISONERS on all sides may be released TOMORROW if US&UK fulfill their part of deal," he added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:37 AM UTCSyria's Assad says funds frozen in Lebanese banks biggest impediment to investment

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Saturday the main impediment to investment in the country was money stuck in ailing Lebanese banks.

Middle EastLebanon's army chief says situation worsening, urges need for chaos prevention
Middle EastBiden to host Iraq's prime minister at White House on July 26
Middle EastTurkey university protests not over despite rector's dismissal
Middle EastLibya PM unaware of Russia, Turkey deal on foreign fighters