Iranian foreign ministry says U.S. accusations that Iran was behind Oman tanker attack are baseless
DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Accusations by the United States that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman are baseless, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
The Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman which the U.S. central command identified as an Iranian-made drone.
Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Toby Chopra
