Iranian minister to head large trade delegation to UAE - Tehran Times

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade will visit the United Arab Emirates with a large economic delegation from Feb. 6, Iran's English-language Tehran Times newspaper reported on Monday.

"During the three-day visit, Reza Fatemi-Amin will also meet with the UAE government and private sector officials to discuss economic and trade relations," the newspaper added.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle

