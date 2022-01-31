Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Middle East

Iranian minister to head large trade delegation to UAE - Tehran Times

1 minute read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade will visit the United Arab Emirates with a large economic delegation from Feb. 6, Iran's English-language Tehran Times newspaper reported on Monday.

"During the three-day visit, Reza Fatemi-Amin will also meet with the UAE government and private sector officials to discuss economic and trade relations," the newspaper added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters