Iranian oil minister stable after heart attack, ministry says
DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Iranian oil minister is in a stable condition after a heart attack on Thursday, the oil ministry said in a statement reported by the official IRNA news agency.
"Javad Owji, the minister of oil, was admitted to a public hospital in Tehran following a heart attack which occurred on the sidelines of a government meeting and was caused by heavy work pressures," the statement said.
"After necessary measures were taken by the medical staff, the minister's condition is currently stable."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.