Iranian police say they have arrested members of suspected spy network affiliated to Israel - ILNA

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Iranian police have arrested the leader and four other members of a spy network they suspect is affiliated to Israel's secret services, according to a statement released on Thursday by the intelligence organisation of Iran's law enforcement unit.

The statement was reported by the Iranian semi-official ILNA news agency.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher

