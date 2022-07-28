1 minute read
Iranian police say they have arrested members of suspected spy network affiliated to Israel - ILNA
DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Iranian police have arrested the leader and four other members of a spy network they suspect is affiliated to Israel's secret services, according to a statement released on Thursday by the intelligence organisation of Iran's law enforcement unit.
The statement was reported by the Iranian semi-official ILNA news agency.
