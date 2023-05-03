Iranian president Raisi leaves Tehran for Syria - Tasnim















DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi travelled to Syria on Wednesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said, the fist visit there by an Iranian president since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011.

With military help and economic support from both Iran and Russia, Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad was able to turn the tide of the conflict and regain control of most of his country.

Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens











