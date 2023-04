BEIRUT, April 28 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Damascus next week, a senior regional source close to the Syrian government told Reuters on Friday.

The visit will be the first by an Iranian leader to Syria, its key ally in the region, since war broke out in Syria in 2011.

Reporting by Laila Bassam, Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Kevin Liffey











