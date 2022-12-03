Iranian security body says 200 people lost lives in recent riots-Mizan news agency















Dec 3 (Reuters) - Two hundred people lost their lives in Iran during nationwide riots that started in mid-September, an Iranian state security body said on Saturday, a figure significantly lower than that given by rights groups.

An Iranian Revolutionary guards commander recently put the number of dead at three hundred.

"Two hundred people lost their lives in the recent riots," the judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted the interior ministry's state security council as saying.

