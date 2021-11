A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - An Iranian oil tanker that U.S. forces attempted to block is now in Iran's territorial waters, Iran's Press TV said on Wednesday.

Iranian state TV has described the incident as a failed attempt to "steal" oil. It has not said when the incident took place.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Peter Graff

