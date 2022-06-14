Iranian tanker ship seized by Greece has released- Mehr

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization said on Tuesday the Iranian-flagged Lana tanker ship seized in April by Greece is no longer impounded and its oil cargo will be returned to its owner, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency.

