Iran's army says "rioters" will have no place in country if order given by supreme leader - Mehr















DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency.

" ... should he decide to deal with them, rioters will no longer have a place in the country", Heydari said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams











