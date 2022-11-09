Iran's army says "rioters" will have no place in country if order given by supreme leader - Mehr

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of students in Tehran, Iran November 2, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency.

" ... should he decide to deal with them, rioters will no longer have a place in the country", Heydari said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

