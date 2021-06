A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shutdown for technical overhaul, Iranian state TV said on Sunday.

"It has been temporarily shutdown since yesterday for technical overhaul which will continue for a few days," an official told state TV.

