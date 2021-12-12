Iran's draft budget projects 1.2 million bpd in oil exports - IRNA

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The draft budget for the new Iranian year that starts on March 21 is based on 1.2 million barrels per day in oil exports, Iran's state news agency IRNA said on Sunday.

The selling price of Iranian oil has been projected at 53 euros per barrel, equivalent to $60, in the draft budget, IRNA added.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones

