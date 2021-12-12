Middle East
Iran's draft budget projects 1.2 million bpd in oil exports - IRNA
DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The draft budget for the new Iranian year that starts on March 21 is based on 1.2 million barrels per day in oil exports, Iran's state news agency IRNA said on Sunday.
The selling price of Iranian oil has been projected at 53 euros per barrel, equivalent to $60, in the draft budget, IRNA added.
